Malayasia and Japan created in Hyderabad for Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit “Pushpa: The Rise,” titled “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” has been making headlines for its ambitious production plans.

Director Sukumar, known for his meticulous attention to detail, had initially intended to film portions of the movie in Malaysia and Japan. However, due to time constraints and budget challenges, the team has decided to recreate these international locales within India itself.

The production team had set an ambitious deadline of August 15th to wrap up filming. With extensive recces already conducted in Bangkok, Malaysia, and Japan, it became evident that shooting abroad would not be feasible within the given timeframe.

Additionally, the team wanted to make specific changes to the locations to fit the vintage era (late 90s and early 2000s) depicted in the film.

To overcome these challenges, Sukumar and his team decided to construct elaborate sets in Hyderabad, specifically at Ramoji Film City. The art director has been tasked with recreating the essence of Malaysia and Japan, with a focus on capturing the desired vintage aesthetic. While a portion of the scenes will be filmed on these sets, the rest will be enhanced and extended through computer graphics (CGI).

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil.