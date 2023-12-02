Inspired by Palestinian resilience, American comic artist accepts Islam

American comic artist converts to Islam deeply inspired by Palestinians resilience
American web comic artist and independent fashion designer Nefertari Moonn (Photo: AA)

American web comic artist and independent fashion designer Nefertari Moonn converted to Islam after she was inspired by the ‘resilience of Palestinians’ during the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza Strip.

35-year-old Tampa resident, Moonn said the Palestinian people’s courage and faith led her to explore Islam. It was also a fateful situation for Moonn, driven by her husband’s Muslim background and her respect for the religion and the holy book Quran.

She praised the resilience of Palestinians despite the devastation they face, saying, “You have to look into it and see what was contributing to people still holding on to God and holding on to their faith in calling now in their last words.”

As per a report by Anadolu Agency, Moonn admires Palestinians’ resilience, highlighting their years of hardship with Israel and their gratitude for small things despite losing families.

In a similar instance, American activist and TikToker Megan Rice in November converted to Islam after she was inspired by the resilience of people in Gaza and started reading the Quran.

