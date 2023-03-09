Instagram back after major global outage

San Francisco: Social networking platform Instagram on Thursday said that it has fixed the “technical issue” because of which users were facing trouble accessing the platform.

The company tweeted from its @InstagramComms account: “A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

On the online outage monitor website Downdetector, users started reporting the issue earlier on Thursday morning, which peaked at more than 62,000.

According to Downdetector, over 87 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 10 per cent while using the website, and 3 per cent while logging in.

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue.

While one user said, “Is Instagram down or is my internet just trash?” another asked, “Am I the only one who Instagram down? Reels and explore page aren’t loading”.

In October last year, Instagram had faced an outage which told users that their account was suspended.

Later, the company had tweeted: “We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry.”