Instagram testing TikTok-like fullscreen feed

San Francisco: Meta-owned photo sharing platform Instagram is experimenting with full-screen vertical home feeds.

In a video posted on micro-blogging site Twitter, Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the test and said that taller photos and videos would begin appearing in some feeds.

“We are testing a new, immersive viewing experience in the main Home feed. If you are in the test, check it out and let me know what you think,” Mosseri captioned the video on the micro-blogging platform.

According to media reports, users can still use the bottom navigation bar to access the discovery tab, Reels, shopping and their own page in the test of the full-screen home feed.

Meanwhile, last month, the photo-sharing platform confirmed that it is exploring a new feature that lets users pin specific posts to their profile above their photo grid.

The new feature is currently in the testing phase and is showing up for select users on the platform. Users who have access to the feature are seeing a “Pin to your profile” option that they can select from the three-dot menu next to posts.

The ability to pin a specific post to a user’s profile could be a welcome feature for users who want to highlight their favourite posts that may have been buried somewhere further down in their photo grid.