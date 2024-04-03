Instagram, WhatsApp down globally, users rush to X

WhatsApp and Instagram, two of the most popular social media platforms owned by Meta, experienced a major outage on Wednesday night, leaving millions of users worldwide unable to access their accounts. The outage began around 11.45 pm IST, causing frustration and confusion among users who were unable to log in or refresh their feeds.

Those attempting to log in to the apps or WhatsApp web were met with an error message informing them that the service was currently unavailable, and similarly, Instagram users were unable to see the latest stories or refresh their feeds.

Downdetector, a website that tracks web outages, reported a significant spike in users reporting issues with both WhatsApp and Instagram. The outage was not limited to any particular region, with users from all around the world reporting similar issues.

This is the second time this year that Meta-owned platforms, aside from WhatsApp, have faced an outage, with Instagram, Facebook, and Threads experiencing similar issues in March.

During that outage, many users reported being suddenly logged out of their WhatsApp and Instagram accounts, with some unable to log back in even with two-factor authentication.

The cause of the outage is still unknown, but Meta has yet to release a statement regarding the issue.

Whatsapp and Instagram users are advised to be patient and wait for further updates from the company. In the meantime, many have taken to X to express their frustration and seek alternative ways to communicate with their friends and followers.

People going to Twitter to see if #WhatsApp is down😱 pic.twitter.com/f4vvtW4dCT — 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 (@CapXSid) April 3, 2024

whenever whatsapp, instagram or facebook is down pic.twitter.com/mOA0pufrkZ — ☔ (@Whotfismick) April 3, 2024