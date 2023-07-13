Insta’s ‘rage shake’ feature also available in Threads

San Francisco: Instagram’s ‘rage shake’ feature that provides users an easy way to report problems on the platform is available in Threads also.

Users just have to shake their phone, and an option will come up that allows them to report a problem.

The rage shake feature was first introduced in 2021.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said in a video that the new features coming to Threads include a following feed, editing, multiple accounts, post search, hashtags, web presence, like list and translations.

He also posted, “Who can Reply — Before you post a new thread, you can set who can reply to that specific thread. The three options are — Anyone, Profiles you follow, Mentioned only.”

On Tuesday, Mosseri said that the company is “pumped” to start shipping improvements on Threads this week.

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store.

The application crossed 100 million user sign-ups within a week of its launch. It crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.