Insult to Islam: Telangana HC directs MHA to furnish ‘Action Taken Report’

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Union Home Secretary to furnish the “Action Taken Report” pertaining to the compliance of the previous high court order seeking action for registration of criminal cases against the social media users on Twitter posting inflammatory posts insulting Islam religion and it’s followers.

While hearing a contempt case filed by a practising lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy sought a reply from the Government of India upon which the Additional solicitor general of India T Surya Karan Reddy pleaded the court to grant three weeks time enabling him to inform the court about the action taken by the Union Home Secretary about the court’s order.

The court directed the Government of India to file a counter affidavit in this regard within three weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on October 21 this year.

Khaja Aijazuddin had earlier filed a PIL in Telangana High court against the posting of Islamophobic posts during COVID lockdown. The lawyer has sought criminal action against Twitter and its users allegedly involved in spreading hate messages on Twitter.