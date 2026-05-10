‘Intense’ heatwave to hit Telangana from May 12, no respite for 10 days

The state will experience scattered rain over the next 10 days, even as there will be no respite from the heat.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 2:10 pm IST
Hydrated person drinking water during Telangana summer heatwave.
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Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to experience an intense heatwave from May 12, which will last for 10 days, with the north and eastern parts of the state to be affected with loo.

According to Telangana weather enthusiast T Balaji, temperatures in North and East Telangana are expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius. “During May 18-22, temperatures can even touch 47°C in East Telangana districts due to LOO winds,” Balaji said in a post on X.

The Telangana weather enthusiast predicted that the state will experience scattered rain over the next 10 days, even as there will be no respite from the heat.

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Balaji also said that the southwest monsoon is expected to make its onset over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 15, with a possible variation of one day.

However, despite the monsoon progress in the Bay of Bengal region, Telangana is unlikely to get a respite anytime soon.

IMD says heatwave back on May 10

On May 8, the India Meteorological Department predicted that heatwave conditions will be back by Sunday, May 10.

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The temperatures that crossed 42 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad and 45 degrees Celsius in other districts of Telangana have declined. The lowest maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday, May 9, was in Nagarkurnool district.

In the case of Hyderabad, the lowest temperature was 36 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Khairatabad.

Even the highest maximum temperature recorded in Nizamabad district was 42.8 degrees Celsius.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 2:10 pm IST

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