Intense rains to hit Hyderabad; IT employees advised to WFH

Hyderabad: Heavy rains are likely to hit parts of the city in the next few hours, with dark clouds covering the skies as Monsoon peaks. Weather experts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and civic officials, including the traffic police, have warned against stepping out unless necessary on Tuesday, July 22.

According to weather expert and enthusiast T Balaji, intense scattered rains are expected across the area of Narsingi, Gandipet, Manikonda, Khajaguda, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Aramghar, Mailaradevipally, Golconda, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Barkas, Sivarampalle, Katedan, Shamshabad and Chandrayanagutta in the next two hours. While other areas in the city may experience light rain.

“Moderate showers are expected at night (in the specified areas),” added Balaji.

In view of the weather forecast, Cyberabad police have advised IT employees to work from home on Tuesday to ensure safety and avoid traffic disruptions.

IMD issues yellow alert for rains in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast very heavy monsoon rains on July 22.

The IMD Hyderabad, issuing a yellow alert on Tuesday, predicted cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers. “Intense spells accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur in the city,” the alert stated.

The IMD has also warned of water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, leading to accident-prone wet and slippery roads.

Telangana CM on monsoon preparedness

In view of heavy rains in Hyderabad over the last week, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, July 21, instructed all district collectors to be alert and take necessary precautions to ensure that people and farmers face no trouble due to floods and other rain-related incidents. He even warned officials of strict action for dereliction of their duties.

At a meeting with district collectors and other officials, the Telangana chief minister asked all district authorities to be available round the clock during the two-month rainy season.

He also readied the GHMC, police, SDRF and HYDRAA personnel in flood-hit areas due to rains in Hyderabad and sent medical teams in tribal habitations to prevent rainborne diseases.