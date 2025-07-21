Rains in Hyderabad: CM warns officials of dereliction; state on alert

Hyderabad: In view of heavy rains in Hyderabad over the last week, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, July 21, instructed all district collectors to be alert and take necessary precautions to ensure that people and farmers face no trouble due to floods and other rain related incidents. He even warned officials of strict action for dereliction of their duties.

At a meeting with district collectors and other officials, the Telangana chief minister asked all district authorities to be available round the clock during the two month rainy season. He also readied the GHMC, police, SDRF and HYDRAA personnel in flood hit areas due to rains in Hyderabad and sent medical teams in tribal habitations to prevent rain borne diseases.

The Telangana CM also instructed collectors to get updates about rain forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to alert the local authorities, farmers and people in all rain hit areas 3 hours in advance in villages. At the meeting, he observed that the state has recorded 21 percent deficit rainfall since June and the recent heavy rains will be a relief, said a press release from his office.

At Monday’s meeting, Revanth Reddy conducted a video conference with district collectors he reviewed rescue operations, supply of urea and fertilizers to the farmers, traffic management in Hyderabad during heavy rains, deployment of the medical teams to prevent seasonal fevers, distribution of new ration cards etc.

Following heavy traffic jams in Hyderabad areas due to rains and mishaps which took take place in flood hit areas, CM Revanth Reddy alerted all departments to work efficiently to solve traffic problems and take up rescue operations in the rain hit habitations at the fast pace.

Officials briefed the Telangana CM stating that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with 150 teams under the police, traffic departments, NDRF, SDRF and HYDRAA, are already deployed to deal with tough situations arising in flooded areas due to heavy rains in Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy also instructed the officials to be directly available at the field level, review the situation from time to time.

At the meeting, the CM said that collectors are responsible for ensuring that all departments work in coordination with the police commissioners and senior officers of all departments in Hyderabad to ensure the safety of people. “The CM emphasized that the coordination should be done from the Command Control Room in accordance with the IMD weather forecast. The authorities were also instructed to take precautions to prevent any loss of life and property due to rains in the districts,” added the release.

To strengthen vigilance during heavy rains, the CM instructed collectors to conduct surprise inspections of the PHCs and the district hospitals and field visits every morning. The Telangana chief secretary was ordered to submit a report on the activities of the collectors to the government every day. “The CM warned of strict action if the authorities ignore their responsibilities and are careless in the discharge of their duties during the emergency,” added the release.