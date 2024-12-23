Intercity drug racket bust: 2 held with narcotics worth Rs 3.35L

Amberpet police along with the commissioner’s task force, south west zone, apprehended two drug peddlers while selling drugs to a customer on Saturday, December 21.

The accused, Solomon Susai Raj, 33, a native of Hyderabad and a drug addict, has been in the drug peddling business since 2021. He had purchased drugs from Bengaluru and Goa and intended to supply them to Hyderabad.

He was again arrested in 2023 by LB Nagar police in Rachakonda and was sent to Cherlapally jail. There he met with the other accused, Shaik Ghouse, 34, who was also involved in a ganja case.

After being released from jail the two did not mend their ways and continued their drug peddling business.

Last month Susai Raj had purchased drugs from Bengaluru and was in search of customers in Hyderabad. Based on credible information police were able to apprehend both the accused in Amberpet while they were selling drugs to Kannakenti Mahesh, 25, a resident of Tarnaka, Secunderabad.

Also Read Man held for manufacturing, selling adulterated tea powder in Hyderabad

Police nabbed them with the possession of 6g cocaine, 15g MDMA, 2 blots of LSD and one drug consuming kit all amounting to around Rs 3.35 lakh.

All three apprehended in the case have been previously booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, of 1985.