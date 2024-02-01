Interim Union Budget 2024: FM reaches Rashtrapati Bhawan

FM will also attend the Union cabinet meeting and then present the budget at around 11 a.m.

GST dues are pending from the Centre is a misnomer; N Sitharaman 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Rashtrapati Bhawan to call on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the interim Union Budget for 2024 in Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman will also lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government in the interim budget.

An interim budget serves as a temporary measure, often lacking extensive policy considerations, and typically earmarks funds for crucial government operations over a brief period. Consequently, it undergoes less scrutiny and debate in Parliament.

In contrast, the annual Union Budget is a much more thorough financial blueprint, encompassing all facets of expenditure, fund distribution, and revenue generation for the entire fiscal year.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled this year.

