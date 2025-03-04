Intermediate exams 2025: TGSRTC announces free bus rides for students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Tuesday, March 4, has announced special travel arrangements for students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025, scheduled from March 5 to March 25.

According to a press release, male students can travel free to their examination centers by showing their hall tickets along with valid concessional bus passes, regardless of distance. However, those without a pass will need to buy a ticket at regular fare.

This facility will be available even on public holidays and Sundays during the exam period.

Additionally, female students will be issued zero-fare tickets under the Maha Lakshmi scheme.

Male students can also avail of Express and COMBI buses using their hall tickets and concessional bus passes.

Also Read TGSRTC introduces 6 electric AC buses for IT corridor in Hyderabad

To ensure smooth travel, supervisory staff will monitor major bus stops between 7:00 am and 4:00 pm to regulate services and assist students.

To manage traffic congestion, a zonal enforcement squad will also be on surveillance during morning hours