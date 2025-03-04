Intermediate exams 2025: TGSRTC announces free bus rides for students

Male students can travel free to their examination centers by showing their hall tickets along with valid concessional bus passes, regardless of distance.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Tuesday, March 4, has announced special travel arrangements for students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025, scheduled from March 5 to March 25.

According to a press release, male students can travel free to their examination centers by showing their hall tickets along with valid concessional bus passes, regardless of distance. However, those without a pass will need to buy a ticket at regular fare.

This facility will be available even on public holidays and Sundays during the exam period.

Additionally, female students will be issued zero-fare tickets under the Maha Lakshmi scheme.

Male students can also avail of Express and COMBI buses using their hall tickets and concessional bus passes.

To ensure smooth travel, supervisory staff will monitor major bus stops between 7:00 am and 4:00 pm to regulate services and assist students.

To manage traffic congestion, a zonal enforcement squad will also be on surveillance during morning hours

