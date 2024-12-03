Intermediate student dies by suicide in Hyderabad over harassment

The college administration has denied mistreating the student at any point in time. They rejected the allegations terming them as false.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd December 2024 10:57 am IST
Having been caught while cheating in exam, and disciplined by principal and father, Class VIII student commits suicide in Cherial mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday morning.

Hyderabad: A first-year intermediate student died by suicide on Monday, December 2, allegedly due to harassment by teachers at a college in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Tanush, a resident of Kushaiguda. He hung himself from the ventilator of the bathroom. The youngster was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Dana Kishore to coordinate Osmania General Hospital works

The body of the student was then shifted to the mortuary in Gandhi Hospital.

The IT Corridor police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

While the suicide is suspected to have occurred due to harassment by teachers, the college administration has denied mistreating the student at any point.

They rejected the allegations terming them as false.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd December 2024 10:57 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button