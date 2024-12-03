Intermediate student dies by suicide in Hyderabad over harassment

Hyderabad: A first-year intermediate student died by suicide on Monday, December 2, allegedly due to harassment by teachers at a college in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Tanush, a resident of Kushaiguda. He hung himself from the ventilator of the bathroom. The youngster was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body of the student was then shifted to the mortuary in Gandhi Hospital.

The IT Corridor police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

While the suicide is suspected to have occurred due to harassment by teachers, the college administration has denied mistreating the student at any point.

They rejected the allegations terming them as false.