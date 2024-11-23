Intermediate student found hanging in Hyderabad hostel

The student hung himself to the ceiling fan at his dormitory.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 23rd November 2024 12:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: An Intermediate student died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Miyapur on Friday, November 22.

He was reportedly under academic pressure and took the extreme step. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Kaushik Raghav, a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Kaushik was studying at a private college in Hyderabad.

The student hung himself on the ceiling fan at his dormitory in the hostel. After being alerted, the police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered by the Miyapur police and the investigation is underway.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000).

