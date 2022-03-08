International Women’s Day: TSRTC offers free ride to women aged above 60 years

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate 4 exclusive trips, on a pilot basis, during peak hours for women in Hyderabad on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Women above the age of 60 years can travel for free on March 8, by producing an identity as proof of age, said TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar.

It was also decided to provide free stalls at bus stations for exhibition and sale of products by women entrepreneurs for free till March 31.

The TSRTC has 30 driving training institutes throughout the state and free HMV training will be provided for women for 30 days. Interested women can register their names at the nearest depot by March 31.

Two seats will also be reserved in all ordinary and express type buses for the pregnant and lactating women.