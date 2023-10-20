Internet in shock after Disha Patani’s pics with ex-bf go viral

Many reports suggest that Disha dated TV actor Parth Samthaan for around a year back in 2013

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 1:06 pm IST
Internet in shock after Disha Patani's pics with ex-bf go viral
Disha Patani and Parth Samthaan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, known for her stunning looks and acting talents, often makes headlines for her personal life too. Her rumored relationship with actor Tiger Shroff has been a hot topic among fans. Last year, reports emerged that Disha and Tiger had parted ways, causing quite a stir.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Despite years of speculation, neither Disha nor Tiger officially confirmed their relationship, though they were frequently seen together by paparazzi.

But did you know about Disha Patani’s previous relationship before Tiger? Many reports suggest that Disha dated TV actor Parth Samthaan for around a year back in 2013.

MS Education Academy

Recently, pictures of Disha with Parth have left internet users shocked. Many have expressed their surprise, saying they had no idea about Disha’s past relationship with Parth until they saw these pictures. Check out the viral video below.

Here’s how internet users reacted.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Yodha.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 1:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button