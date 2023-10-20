Internet in shock after Disha Patani’s pics with ex-bf go viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, known for her stunning looks and acting talents, often makes headlines for her personal life too. Her rumored relationship with actor Tiger Shroff has been a hot topic among fans. Last year, reports emerged that Disha and Tiger had parted ways, causing quite a stir.

Despite years of speculation, neither Disha nor Tiger officially confirmed their relationship, though they were frequently seen together by paparazzi.

But did you know about Disha Patani’s previous relationship before Tiger? Many reports suggest that Disha dated TV actor Parth Samthaan for around a year back in 2013.

Recently, pictures of Disha with Parth have left internet users shocked. Many have expressed their surprise, saying they had no idea about Disha’s past relationship with Parth until they saw these pictures. Check out the viral video below.

Here’s how internet users reacted.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Yodha.