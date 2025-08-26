Internet outage in Hyderabad: TGSPDCL violating HC orders, says COAI

Hyderabad:The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Tuesday said that the TGSPDCL or electricity board officials are violating orders of the Telangana high court by continuing “rampant” fiber cuts which has resulted in mass internet outage in Hyderabad over the last fortnight. TGSPDCL officials began chopping up wires from across the city after cases of electrocution deaths took place in the city.

“COAI strongly condemns the continued and unlawful fiber cuts being carried out by the TGSPDCL personnel, across several areas in Hyderabad. These acts persist in defiance of the Hon’ble High Court of Telangana’s ruling dated 22nd August 2025, which had clearly restrained such destructive measures. This severing of telecom fiber has led to widespread disruption of essential internet services. Over the last few days, this has worsened the situation and is affecting critical connectivity in both urban and rural areas,” said the COAI on the internet outage in Hyderabad.

The organisation stated that in spite of the high court’s extension of its interim orders on the matter on August 25, which asked the TGSPDCL not to cut/remove or take any coercive actions on optical fiber cables, the order continues to be “flagrantly violated”.

The COAI said that the instances of internet fibre being cut have now been reported from Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Kondapur, Habsiguda, Champapet, Manikonda, Secunderabad and Kompally to . “COAI would like to remind all concerned that access to telecommunications is not just a service — it is a fundamental right and a lifeline in today’s digital age,” it added in its statement.

The cable operators organisation appealed to the Telangana government stating that it is imperative for the concerned authorities to intervene and enforce the high court’s directives to ensure the protection of critical telecom infrastructure and “to hold those responsible for these repeated violations accountable under the law”.

Telangana deputy chief minister and minister for energy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday, August 19, ordered the removal of cable wires on electricity poles to be undertaken on a war footing following at least 8 deaths due to electrocution in the past two days during religious processions.

Bhatti Vikramarka mentioned that several notices had already been issued to cable operators over the past year and that sufficient time was given, but the lack of response from them has caused a threat to public safety. The impasse between both sides however has now led to internet outages in Hyderabad.

The deputy CM expressed anger, saying that there would be no further leniency and directed all officials and staff to focus on removing cable wires from electricity poles immediately. He also ordered that strict action be taken against anyone setting up unauthorised electricity connections. He emphasised that electricity connections should only be arranged with the help of the Electricity department staff, and connections made by untrained individuals are endangering lives.