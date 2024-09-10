Internet providers hasten cable removal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cable operators and internet service providers have accelerated the removal of cables from electric poles in Hyderabad.

They initiated the process following instructions from the Chairman & Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL), Musharraf Faruqui, IAS.

Some internet providers removed cables in Hyderabad

ACT Fiber, GTPL/Bharat Fiber, and I Net have completed almost 100 percent of their assigned tasks.

Other representatives who attended the meeting yesterday at the CMD’s office confirmed that cables have been removed from nearly 50 percent of the poles on the main roads. They have requested more time to complete the remaining work.

In response, the CMD said that enough time had already been given to cable operators and internet providers in Hyderabad. The matter will be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and will act accordingly.

In the meantime, he added, they should speed up the removal work.

CMD satisfied, say Telangana Cable Internet Association representatives

Telangana Cable Internet Association representatives stated that the CMD expressed satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing work. The meeting was attended by the CMD, Director of Commercial K. Ramulu, Association representatives Satish Babu, Salam, and other officials.

Earlier, Faruqui directed cable operators and internet service providers to remove unnecessary cables and other items from electric poles immediately. He warned that failing to comply would result in action against them, and the power department would remove the cables on its own if the instructions were not followed.

“Due to improper cable management, the general public and pedestrians are facing difficulties. Electrical short circuits have occurred, causing power outages. The extra load on electric poles is causing them to bend. Additionally, electricity staff are facing difficulties performing maintenance work on the poles due to the cables,” TGSPDCL stated.