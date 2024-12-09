Internet suspension in nine Manipur districts lifted after 3 weeks

After more than three weeks, the suspension of mobile internet and data service in nine districts in Manipur was lifted on Monday, December 9. However, the government asked all internet users to refrain from any activities that may cause a threat to the general law and situation in the state.

The nine districts where the suspension of mobile internet and data services was lifted are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

Commissioner, Home, N Ashok Kumar in his order said “The state government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible correlation with the general operation of internet services, decided to lift all forms of temporary suspension of internet and data services in the territorial jurisdiction of nine districts.”

Protests erupted after the discovery of six bodies believed to be those of individuals who went missing in Jiribam district on November 7. The protesters, primarily women, targeted the homes of several MLAs in Imphal, set tyres on fire, and blocked roads. They demanded action against “Kuki insurgents,” who are allegedly responsible for the abduction and killing of the six individuals.

The Meitei community has expressed outrage, accusing the state government and security forces of failing to rescue the abducted victims. The victims, a family of six including three women and three children (one as young as eight months), went missing during a gunfight between the CRPF and Manipur police following an attack on a CRPF camp and a police station sheltering displaced Meiteis.

In contrast, Kuki-Zo organizations claimed that those killed were “village volunteers” from the Hmar community, not militants. They said the volunteers were defending their villages against potential Meitei attacks when they were shot by the CRPF and police.

Since then, the suspension of mobile internet and data services in Manipur has been extended periodically for the past 23 days.

However, after two weeks of closure, regular classes in all educational institutions, including schools and universities in six districts, resumed on November 29. Curfew restrictions also eased in the violence-affected six districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam.

However, as per the district magistrate’s orders, any gathering or rally still needs prior approval from the competent authorities.

