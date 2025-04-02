Interstate online betting racket busted, 5 held

The police seized cash and electronic devices worth Rs 4 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 8:06 pm IST
Interstate online betting racket busted, 5 held
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Five individuals were arrested on Tuesday, April 1, for allegedly being involved in an interstate betting racket. The police seized cash and electronic devices worth Rs 4 lakh.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused have been identified as Penugonda Sadashivudu, 32; Madishetty Yadagiri, 40; Yelugu Karthik, 23; Faizan Khan, 25; and Tallapally Punnam Chander Goud, 26.

According to reports, the main accused, Yeladandi Rajender, a resident of Hasanparthy, Warangal, had been running the illegal betting business for three years. He had rented a room in Chilkalguda and employed his nephew, Penugonda Sadashivudu, along with four others, to manage the betting operations on a salary basis.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Five-member SIT to probe online betting cases in Telangana

Using WhatsApp and UPI payment platforms like PhonePe and Google Pay, the accused accepted bets from individuals across Telangana.

Based on credible information, police raided the betting hub and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 8:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button