Interstate online betting racket busted, 5 held

Hyderabad: Five individuals were arrested on Tuesday, April 1, for allegedly being involved in an interstate betting racket. The police seized cash and electronic devices worth Rs 4 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Penugonda Sadashivudu, 32; Madishetty Yadagiri, 40; Yelugu Karthik, 23; Faizan Khan, 25; and Tallapally Punnam Chander Goud, 26.

According to reports, the main accused, Yeladandi Rajender, a resident of Hasanparthy, Warangal, had been running the illegal betting business for three years. He had rented a room in Chilkalguda and employed his nephew, Penugonda Sadashivudu, along with four others, to manage the betting operations on a salary basis.

Using WhatsApp and UPI payment platforms like PhonePe and Google Pay, the accused accepted bets from individuals across Telangana.

Based on credible information, police raided the betting hub and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.