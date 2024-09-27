Int’l warrant for Indian-origin man linked to Hezbollah pager blasts issued

In a big development, the Norwegian authorities have issued an international warrant for Rison Joe, a 39-year-old Indian-born entrepreneur following his alleged link to the tragic pager explosions in Lebanon that resulted killing of at least 12 individuals, including civilians and injuring nearly 3,000, as reported by Associated Press (AP).

Rinson Jose is the founder of Norta Global Ltd., a company located in Bulgaria and founded in the year 2022. This firm has come under scrutiny for its potential role in providing pagers that were later used by Hezbollah and civilians.

Jose was last seen leaving his home for a business trip to the United States and went missing on Wednesday, September 18, after being interrogated about his company’s activities. His employer DN Media Group has said he went to a conference in Boston and has not been heard from again.

Specifically, after receiving reports of the disappearance of Jose, the Oslo police launched a missing person search and subsequently issued an international arrest warrant. The authorities mentioned that they are investigating the scenario of pager incidents and have launched preliminary inquiries based on emerging information.

Despite the serious allegations, preliminary investigations have not found any evidence linking Norta Global to illegal transactions or violations of terrorism financing laws. While approximately Euros 1.6 million have been associated with Norta Global, no actual shipments of pagers were recorded as having passed through Bulgaria.

However, reports suggest that the company may have facilitated their sale to Hezbollah. The situation has not only caused concern in Norway but also in Jose’s native Kerala, India, where family and friends are struggling to comprehend his alleged involvement in such serious allegations

Rinson’s family in Wayanad has expressed concerns over his alleged involvement. Local police have increased security around their home amid the investigation and have conducted background checks on the family, reported TOI.