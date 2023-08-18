Intra-party strife brews within BRS as party cadre challenges incumbent MLAs

Hyderabad: A notable shift in dynamics is underway within the ruling BRS party, with an emerging trend of party cadre issuing ultimatums to party leadership, demanding a rethink on nominating the current MLAs for re-election. This unexpected stance by party members against their own assembly representatives has raised concerns within the party leadership, signalling a challenge ahead of the upcoming elections.

Unlike the usual norm in regional parties, where decisions of the party leadership are generally accepted without contention, the BRS party is now grappling with internal dissension. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in the previous two elections, garnered support from party leaders and workers without significant objections. However, the current scenario presents a stark contrast for BRS.

According to a party worker, public disagreements are not uncommon, but the turning of the party’s own cadre against its incumbent assembly members poses a significant hurdle for Chief Minister KCR, who envisions a third term in office. This marked discord within the party ranks is a novel occurrence for BRS.

Chief Minister KCR has been diligently preparing to unveil the initial list of candidates. However, internal divisions within the party have suddenly taken center stage. Accusations have been levied by BRS party leaders against certain MLAs, citing allegations of corruption and inadequate constituency development. Additionally, dissatisfaction with elected representatives of local bodies and senior party figures has contributed to the unrest.

In select constituencies, members of the assembly are convening separate meetings to address grievances against their fellow assembly members’ conduct. Calls for passing resolutions to contest against these assembly members are gaining traction, and the party leadership has been warned of potential consequences for those nominated if suggestions from party leaders are not heeded.

A fraction of party leaders are clandestinely convening discussions to express their discontent, while some are opting for public press conferences to vocalize their concerns over the performance of the present MLAs. This level of internal resentment and polarization is unparalleled in the last decade within the BRS party.

As these internal dissentions intensify, incumbent MLAs are grappling with the disapproval of party leaders. In response, they have called meetings with their respective supporters to ensure their candidacy for re-election, while urging the party leadership to address those responsible for creating an antagonistic atmosphere against them, proposing disciplinary action.