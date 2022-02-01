IPL 2022 auction: 590 cricketers to go under hammer

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction list was revealed on Tuesday with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022.

“Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations,” stated an official release.

A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer.

David Warner, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Shami are part of the marquee set and these all have set their base price as INR 2 crore.

The 10 IPL franchisees – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Team Ahmedabad will also be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names – Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc. – in their squad.

England pacer Jofra Archer has also entered the auction and he has listed his base price as INR 2 crore.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

The IPL has always been a tournament where talent and opportunity coexist and India’s U19 stars such as Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and some of the talked-about Indian cricketers such as Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Krunal Pandya, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, etc. will be looking to cash in and make their mark during the auction and then, in the competition.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. To view the complete list of players, click here.