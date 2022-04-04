IPL 2022 Match 11 – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 4th April 2022 12:10 pm IST
Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja, captain of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings, during match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings plays a shot during match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings celebrates after scoring a half century, during match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after scoring a half century, during match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings, during match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings, during match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

