IPL 2022 Match 38 – Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 26th April 2022 12:21 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 38 - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai: Rishi Dhawan of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of MS Dhoni of the Chennai Superkings during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Superkings at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, Monday April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Rishi Dhawan of Punjab Kings bowls during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Superkings at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, Monday April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Rishi Dhawan of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of MS Dhoni of the Chennai Superkings during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Superkings at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, Monday April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: MS Dhoni of the Chennai Superkings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Superkings at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, Monday April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Superkings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Superkings at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, Monday April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Superkings at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, Monday April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Superkings celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Superkings at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, Monday April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings overcome Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs
Mumbai: Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Superkings celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Superkings at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, Monday April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button