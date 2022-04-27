IPL 2022 Match 40 – Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai: Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates after the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of David Miller of Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans celebrates the team's win in the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo)