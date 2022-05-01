IPL 2022 Match 44 – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 1st May 2022 1:03 pm IST
IPL 2022 Match 44 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai: R. Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: N. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians raises his bat after scoring a half century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

