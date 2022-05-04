IPL 2022 Match 48 – Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings

Published: 4th May 2022 1:12 pm IST
Mumbai: Punjab Kings players greet the Gujarat Titans players after their win during the 48th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings greet each other during the 48th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings celebrates after scoring a half-century during the 48th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Punjab Kings greet each other during the 48th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: B. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans celebrates after scoring a half-century during the 48th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: B. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans celebrates after scoring a half-century during the 48th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

