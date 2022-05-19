IPL 2022 Match 67 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 20th May 2022 12:30 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 67 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
Mumbai: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Hardik Pandya of GT during T20 cricket match 67 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during T20 cricket match 67 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore during T20 cricket match 67 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
IPL 2022: Kohli blitz takes Bangalore to fourth place with 8-wicket win over Gujarat
Mumbai: Faf Du Plessis congratulates Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore after scoring fifty during T20 cricket match 67 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during T20 cricket match 67 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during T20 cricket match 67 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans during T20 cricket match 67 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

