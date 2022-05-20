IPL 2022 Match 68 – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 21st May 2022 12:14 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 68 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai: CSK captain MS Dhoni plays a shot during T20 cricket match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after taking a wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings during T20 cricket match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Devon Conway of the Chennai Super Kings during T20 cricket match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Moeen Ali of the Chennai Super Kings during T20 cricket match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Obed Mccoy of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of N. Jagadeesan of the Chennai Super Kings during T20 cricket match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals during T20 cricket match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

