IPL 2023 all set to begin tomorrow – Here’s list of teams, captains

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is all set to kick off on March 31 and will continue until May 28. During the tournament, 10 IPL teams will play matches at 12 venues in various cities, including Hyderabad. A total of 70 league matches will be played.

The following is the list of the captains who will lead IPL 2023 teams.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – MS Dhoni Delhi Capitals (DC) – Rishabh Pant Gujarat Titans (GT) – Hardik Pandya Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Shreyas Iyer Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – KL Rahul Mumbai Indians (MI) – Rohit Sharma Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Shikhar Dhawan Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Sanju Samson Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Aiden Markram Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Faf du Plessis

Each team will play 14 games, with seven at their respective home grounds and seven at away venues. The IPL teams have been divided into two virtual groups, Group A and Group B, based on their previous performance in the tournament.

List of Group A teams:

Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants

List of Group B teams

Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings

List of IPL 2023 teams that won tournaments in the past

Out of 15 seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians won the IPL title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times. Kolkata Knight Riders won twice, while the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans won the title once.

Gujarat Titans (2022)

Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)

Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021)

Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014)

Rajasthan Royals (2008)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

Deccan Chargers (2009)

Captain of SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023

South Africa batter Aiden Markram has been named the captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 28-year-old cricketer is not new to the leadership role having led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title earlier this month. He played a crucial role in the side’s SA20 triumph, ending the season as the third-highest run-scorer.

During his time as Eastern Cape’s captain, Markram demonstrated his versatility as a multi-faceted player and a captain. Markram scored 369 runs at a strike rate of 127, including a century, and claimed 11 wickets with his part-time off-spin at an impressive economy of 6.19.

Sunrisers had to decide on the leadership role after releasing New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson prior to the IPL mini-auction in December last year. The batter struggled for form in the 2022 IPL and scored 216 runs in his 13 innings.

Arijit Singh, Arijit Singh to perform at IPL 2023 opening ceremony

IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31 with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans. The opening ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 31.

The final of the tournament will be played on May 28 at the same stadium in Ahmedabad.

On Wednesday evening, the social media team of IPL announced that Arijit Singh will enthrall the spectators with his soothing voice at the opening ceremony. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is also all set to perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023.