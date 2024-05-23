IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 3:09 pm IST
Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals' players R Powell and R Ashwin being greeted by Virat Kohli as they celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 4 wickets. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: RCB’s Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 4 wickets. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals’ players R Powell and R Ashwin celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 4 wickets. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s player Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 3:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button