IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Ahmedabad: RCB's Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 4 wickets. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals' players R Powell and R Ashwin celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 4 wickets. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)