IPL 2025: DC sign Harry Brook for Rs 6.25 cr; Devon Conway returns to CSK

Jeddah: England batter Harry Brook has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Brook pulled out of the last edition of the IPL due to his grandmother’s demise. He was not retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction and listed himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Brook has scored 707 runs in 39 T20Is, averaging over 30, with an impressive strike rate of 146.07. In overall T20 cricket, he has amassed 3,358 runs at an average of 33.58 and a strike rate of 150.04. Brook’s T20 career includes three centuries and 13 half-centuries, highlighting his ability to score big in the shortest format.

It was Delhi’s third signing of the day after roping in KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc for Rs 14 crore and Rs 11.75 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway rejoined Chennai Super Kings after the franchise used Right to Match (option) for him on the auction table. He was bagged for Rs 6.25 crore by the five-time IPL champions.

Conway made his IPL debut with CSK in the 2022 season and scored 252 runs in seven games. He missed the last edition of the IPL due to an injury after scoring 672 runs in 16 games in the 2023 season.

In 50 T20Is so far, he has scored 1408 runs including 10 half-centuries.

–