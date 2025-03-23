IPL 2025: MI restricted to 155/9, CSK’s Noor Ahmad makes dream debut

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings’s spinner Noor Ahmad made a memorable debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) in Chennai limiting Mumbai Indians to a below-par 155/9 after his his four-wicket haul.

Ahmad (4/18) ran through the Mumbai Indians middle-order after Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) removed openers Rohit Sharma (0 off 4) and Ryan Rickelton (13 off 7) in the powerplay.

On a typical Chepauk surface, CSK got the early breakthroughs after putting the opposition into bat.

Rohit was the first one to depart, flicking straight into the hands of Shivam Dube at mid-wicket off Khaleel.

Playing his first game for Mumbai Indians, Rickelton looked good in his brief cameo which ended when he played on to give Khaleel his second wicket.

R Ashwin, returning to CSK after 10 years, struck in his first over to make it 36 for three as Will Jacks offered a simple catch to Dube at mid-off.

Surykumar Yadav (29 off 26) and the in-form Tilak Varma (31 off 25) forged a 51-run partnership to take the innings forward before the M S Dhoni effected a lightening quick stumping off Ahmad to send back Mumbai Indians stand-in captain.

Dhoni showed he remains as sharp as ever behind the stumps with bails being dislodged even before Suryakumar could complete his bat swing.

Suryakumar led the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who could not play due to an over rate ban imposed last season.

What broke the back of Mumbai Indians batting was twin strike from Ahmad in his following over. He trapped Tilak with a googly two balls after getting rid of Robin Minz.

His fourth wicket was Naman Dhir who played around his stumps to be bowled.

Deepak Chahar, switching to Mumbai Indians from CSK, came up with a much needed 28 not out off 15 balls to take the team past 150.