IPL 2025: Pat Cummins recovers, ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad

Australian pacer and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has returned to training ahead of IPL 2025 after being sidelined with an ankle injury.

Retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad, he is set to lead the team once again and is also eyeing a key role in Australia’s World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in June.

Cummins picked up the injury during India’s tour of Australia in early 2025 but played through it before missing the Sri Lanka tour and the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Now, after a period of rest, he is confident about his recovery.

“The ankle is feeling strong. I’ve been able to rest and gradually build up, which isn’t always possible with a packed schedule. The plan is to be ready for the IPL,” Cummins told ESPNcricinfo.

Having led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL 2024 final, Cummins hopes to go one step further this season. He is also preparing for four consecutive Test matches, including the WTC final and the West Indies series, though he may sit out some white-ball games with the Ashes looming later this year.

“It’s as strong as it has been in a while. A few more weeks of bowling, and hopefully, I won’t have to worry about it,” he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad has a strong squad featuring both experienced and young talents. Here is the full squad:

Captain : Pat Cummins

: Pat Cummins Key Players: Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa

Other Players: Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

Can SRH win IPL 2025?

With a balanced squad and strong leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad has a great chance to win IPL 2025. The team has powerful batters, a skilled bowling unit, and match-winning all-rounders. If they perform consistently, the Orange Army could bring home their second IPL trophy.

