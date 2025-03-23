IPL 2025: SRH score 286/6 against RR; 2nd highest total in history

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) blasted their way to the second-highest total in IPL history, amassing a staggering 286/6 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 23.

Hyderabad came out swinging, with Abhishek and Head going all guns blazing. While Abhishek departed early, SRH reached 100 in just 6.2 overs, thanks to Head and Kishan’s fearless strokeplay. Head’s attacking 67 off 31 balls ended against the run of play when Tushar Deshpande dismissed him, but Kishan continued his demolition job.

He raced to a 25-ball half-century and ensured SRH surged past 200 with ease.

List of the highest scores in IPL history

SRH 287/3 vs RCB in 2024

SRH 286/6 vs RR in 2025

SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024

KKR 272/7 vs DC in 2024

SRH 266/7 vs DC in 2024

RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013

PBKS 262/2 vs KKR in 2024

RCB 262/7 vs SRH in 2024

KKR 261/6 vs PBKS in 2024

DC 257/4 vs MI in 2025

LSG 257/5 vs PBKS in 2023

RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016

MI 247/9 vs DC in 2024

CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010

MI 246/5 vs SRH in 2024

KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018

RCB 241/7 vs PBKS in 2024

CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008

SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals scores 57 runs with 15 overs remaining

At the time of writing, Rajasthan Royals scored 57 runs and three wickets down with 15 overs remaining.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR named Shimron Hetmyer, Mahesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, and Fazalhaq Farooqi as their overseas players, while SRH handed debuts to Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar.