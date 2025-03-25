IPL 2025: Top singer to perform at Uppal stadium on March 27

So on March 27, fans in Hyderabad will enjoy not just cricket but also a musical evening, abig match and a live show—it's going to be a perfect night for SRH supporters

Hyderabad: The IPL 2025 season has started with full excitement across India, and Hyderabad is feeling the heat too. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) began their journey with a big win against Rajasthan Royals, scoring a huge 286 runs at their home ground — Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal. 

The team earned their first 2 points, and fans in the city are now ready for the next match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 27.

Thaman’s Music Show at Uppal stadium

Before the match starts at 7:30 PM, the audience at Uppal stadium will enjoy a live music performance by famous music director S Thaman. He will sing hit songs from movies like OG, Guntur Kaaram, Daaku Maharaaj, and Game Changer. The event is also special as it falls on the eve of actor Ram Charan’s birthday.

Thaman also tagged Nitish Kumar Reddy, a cricketer from Hyderabad, hoping he will join him on stage during the show. This has created more buzz among fans.

This live concert is part of a new idea by BCCI, where music events are held before IPL matches in different cities. Earlier, music director Anirudh Ravichander performed in Chennai before the CSK vs MI match.

So on March 27, fans in Hyderabad will enjoy not just cricket but also a musical evening. A big match and a live show—it’s going to be a perfect night for SRH supporters!

