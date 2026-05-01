IPL 2026: Delhi snap losing streak with seven-wicket win against Rajasthan

Jaipur: Delhi Capitals ended their three-match losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Friday, May 1.

The opening duo of KL Rahul (75 off 40 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (62; 33 balls) set up their tall 226-run chase with a 110-run stand. Tristan Stubbs (18 not out) and Ashutosh Sharma (25 not out) then sealed the chase with five balls to spare.

Earlier, skipper Riyan Parag returned to form with a 50-ball 90, his first fifty-plus score of this season, while Donovan Ferreira made a quick-fire 47 not out (14 balls) as RR posted a strong 225/6 after opting to bat.

Parag, who was penalised after being caught vaping during their previous match against Punjab Kings, consolidated with Dhruv Jurel (42) after Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4) got out in the first two overs.

Mitchell Starc picked 3/40, including the wicket of Parag on his comeback.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 225/6 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 90, Dhruv Jurel 42, Donovan Ferreira 47 not out; Mitchell Starc 3/40).

Delhi Capitals: 226/3 in 19.1 overs (KL Rahul 75, Pathum Nissanka 62, Nitish Rana 33).