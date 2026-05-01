IPL 2026: Delhi snap losing streak with seven-wicket win against Rajasthan

The opening duo of KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka set up their tall 226-run chase with a 110-run stand.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 11:37 pm IST
Cricket player in blue and red uniform holding bat on the field during IPL 2026 match.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, left, looks on as Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs runs between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, in Jaipur, Friday, May 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: Delhi Capitals ended their three-match losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Friday, May 1.

The opening duo of KL Rahul (75 off 40 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (62; 33 balls) set up their tall 226-run chase with a 110-run stand. Tristan Stubbs (18 not out) and Ashutosh Sharma (25 not out) then sealed the chase with five balls to spare.

Earlier, skipper Riyan Parag returned to form with a 50-ball 90, his first fifty-plus score of this season, while Donovan Ferreira made a quick-fire 47 not out (14 balls) as RR posted a strong 225/6 after opting to bat.

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Parag, who was penalised after being caught vaping during their previous match against Punjab Kings, consolidated with Dhruv Jurel (42) after Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4) got out in the first two overs.

Mitchell Starc picked 3/40, including the wicket of Parag on his comeback.

Brief Scores:

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Rajasthan Royals: 225/6 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 90, Dhruv Jurel 42, Donovan Ferreira 47 not out; Mitchell Starc 3/40).

Delhi Capitals: 226/3 in 19.1 overs (KL Rahul 75, Pathum Nissanka 62, Nitish Rana 33).

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 11:37 pm IST

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