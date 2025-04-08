IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad has sunk to the bottom; can it climb back? 

After a brilliant start, Sunrisers Hyderabad has hit a rough patch in the ongoing 2025 IPL tournament. After four losses in a row, SRH is lying at the bottom of the points table with only 2 points and a net run rate of minus 1.629. This could never have been imagined by anyone when the tournament began. Some media men are calling SRH the most overrated team of the IPL.

So what has gone wrong for the Hyderabad-based team? The most glaringly obvious reason has been the utter failure of the batting lineup. In the first match, the SRH batters put up a splendid show, but thereafter they failed collectively. In the first battle, SRH chalked up a massive 286 on the board. It was just one short of SRH’s record-breaking total of 287, which they compiled during last year’s IPL.

At that juncture, it seemed as if no team would be able to stop the SRH juggernaut. However, now things are looking very glum indeed. As is well known, the batting lineup is the strongest aspect of the SRH team composition, and if the batting fails, then there is little that anyone can do to ensure a victory.

What is the remedy?

There are a few areas that need immediate attention. For a start, it would be best if SRH modifies its approach in batting. They need to rethink the original plan of attacking all out from the word go.

In the T20 format, the Power Play overs are very important. The dynamic opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has been given the freedom to play a fully attacking game. Maybe now the policy should be changed. Let one man attack while the other holds back and keeps the rudder steady. This will prevent the morale-crushing early setbacks that ruin the entire batting.

The main worry for SRH is how they seem to collapse in a heap in every match. To prevent this from occurring again, the instructions should be that in every partnership, one batter should play safely while the other attacks. Whenever SRH loses 2 or 3 wickets cheaply within the first five overs, it would be wise to go in for three overs of consolidation to resurrect the innings.

Head coach Daniel Vettori’s view

Head coach Daniel Vettori admitted recently that the approach needs to be modified. “Our rivals have been able to put pressure on our top three batsmen, and once they break through, we tend to slide,” he said.

Vettori has also blamed the substandard fielding. “I think the barometer of every team is how it is doing in the field. Our fielding has been pretty poor. That is something that we have to work on before the next match,” he said.

Another cause for concern in the SRH camp is the performance of the bowlers. The two most experienced bowlers are Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins. But here too, the top guns have failed to fire with full power. Shami has been unable to find the rhythm that he is famous for, while captain Pat Cummins has regularly conceded runs at almost 13 per over.

Rayudu’s opinion

Former Hyderabad cricketer Ambati Rayudu also feels that the bowling is not up to the mark. He pointed out that the SRH bowlers focussed too much on defensive tactics. They should be more aggressive in their intent, he said. “SRH does not pick up crucial wickets and put the opposition under pressure – like Gujarat Titans’ Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna,” Rayudu said on ESPN-Cricinfo’s Time Out show.

No need to panic

However, if the seasoned SRH think-tank consisting of Daniel Vettori and his assistants begins to panic, then it will hurt the team even more. It is time for some wise and mature decisions to be taken after adequate thought is given to the problems.

No drastic steps should be taken in the heat of the moment. All that is required is more caution and balance in the batting approach. SRH has the depth and talent to pull itself out of the slump. By using the right methods, there is no reason why SRH cannot once again pose a formidable challenge to its rivals.