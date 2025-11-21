IPS transfers in Telangana announced including key Hyderabad postings

Hyderabad: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Telangana government has transferred and posted numerous IPS officers across the state to strengthen law enforcement and improve administrative efficiency.

This reshuffle involves strategic reassignments within Hyderabad police zones as well as postings across districts and specialised units statewide.

Devendra Singh Chauhan appointed as Addl DGP (Personnel)

Devendra Singh Chauhan, IPS (1997), has been appointed Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) at the office of the Director General of Police, Hyderabad, while continuing to hold additional charge of Multizone-II.

Parimala Hana Nutan Jacob, IPS (2009), has been shifted from Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration), Hyderabad City, to Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID, Hyderabad.

Chetana Mylabathula, IPS (2013), formerly Superintendent of Police, Women Safety Wing, Hyderabad, is now Deputy Director, RBVRR TGPA, Hyderabad. Srinivasulu, IPS (2006), transferred from Inspector General of Police, CID, to Additional Commissioner of Police for Crimes in Hyderabad City.

Tafseer Iqbal, IPS (2008), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Zone-VI Charminar, assumes charge as Joint Commissioner of Police for Law and Order in Hyderabad City.

Sneha Mehra, IPS (2018), Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad City, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Vikarabad.

Beyond Hyderabad

Beyond Hyderabad, Narayana Reddy, IPS (2013), has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Maheshwaram Zone, Rachakonda. PV Padmaja, IPS (2013), moves from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, Rachakonda to Superintendent of Police (Administration), Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Patil Sangramsingh Ganapatrao, IPS (2015), from Superintendent of Police, CID, is posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool District. Khare Kiran Prabhakar, IPS (2017), moves from Superintendent of Police, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad City, replacing Sneha Mehra. Chennuri Rupesh, IPS (2017), transfers from Superintendent of Police, Telangana Anti Narcotic Bureau, to Deputy Commissioner of Police, SM&IT, Hyderabad City. Shabarish P, IPS (2017), posted from Superintendent of Police, Mulugu to Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad.

Nitika Pant, IPS (2017), moved to Superintendent of Police, Komurambheem Asifabad. R. Giridhar, IPS (2017), from Superintendent of Police, Wanaparty District, is now Superintendent of Police, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau. Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, IPS (2018), takes charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad City.

Kekan Sudhir Ramnath, IPS (2018), posted as Superintendent of Police, Mulugu. Sirisetti Sankeerth, IPS (2020), from ADC to Governor to Superintendent of Police, Jayashankar Bhupalapally. Patil Kantilal Subhash, IPS (2020), was newly appointed ADC to the Governor.

B Ram Reddy, IPS (2020), has moved from Superintendent of Police, CID, to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Peddapally, Ramagundam. Ch. Sridhar, IPS (2020), Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, Hyderabad, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, Rachakonda.

Avinash Kumar, IPS (2021), SDPO, Bhainsa, Nirmal, takes charge as Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), B. Kothagudem. Kajal, IPS (2021), SDPO, Utnoor, Adilabad, posted as Additional SP/ASP, Grade-I, Utnoor.

Kankanala Rahul Reddy, IPS (2021), SDPO, Bhongir, posted as Additional SP/ASP, Grade-I, Bhongir. Sheshadrini Reddy Suruconti, IPS (2021), SDPO, Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla, has taken over as Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration), Jagital.

Shviam Upadhyaya, IPS (2021), SDPO, Eturunagaram, Mulugu, posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) at Mulugu Headquarters. Rajesh Meena, IPS (2022), ASP, Nirmal, posted as SDPO, Bhainsa, in the rank of Additional SP. P. Mounika, IPS (2022), ASP, Devarakonda, Nalgonda, posted as Additional SP/ASP, Grade-I (Administration), Adilabad.

Manan Bhat, IPS (2023), ASP, Greyhounds, moved to ASP/SDPO, Eturunagaram. Pathipaka Saikiran, IPS (2023), ASP, Greyhounds, posted as ASP, Nirmal.

Ruthiwk Sai Kotte, IPS (2023), ASP, Greyhounds, posted as ASP, Vemulawada, R. Sircilla. Yadav Vasundhara Faurebi, IPS (2023), ASP, Greyhounds, takes charge as ACP, Sathupally (Kalluru), Khammam.

Sreenivas, IPS, assigned as Superintendent of Police, TG TRANSCO. D. Sunitha, IPS, posted as Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy. K Gunasekhar, IPS, posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Rachakonda.