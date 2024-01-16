Ira Khan smokes cigarette during her wedding, viral photo

Mumbai: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur. The couple also hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai, attended by many celebrities and politicians.

However, Ira Khan has also attracted some negative attention for one of her pre-wedding pictures, in which she is seen posing with a cigarette. The picture, which she shared on her Instagram account, did not go down well with some of her followers, who slammed her for promoting smoking and ruining her image.

Some of the comments on her post read: “Why to show last pic people follows you because of your good habits do not ruin your image”, “Do not promote smoking”, and “Is the aura of the last picture a joke?”

Ira Khan has not responded to the criticism yet, but some of her fans have come to her defense, saying that she has the right to live her life.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in November 2023 after dating for several years. They registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3, followed by a white wedding in Udaipur on January 10.