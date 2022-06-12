Iran condemns Israeli missile attack on Syria’s capital Damascus

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has condemned the recent Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital Damascus and vowed his country’s continued support for the Arab state, local media reported.

During a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal al-Mekdad on Friday, Amir Abdollahian said, “Israel’s attacks on Syria’s infrastructure are not only in violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also contravene international laws and humanitarian principles.”

Also Read Syria’s Damascus airport suspends flights after Israeli strikes

He also denounced “the silence of the international community and regional organisations,” stressing that the Islamic republic will continue the support to the Syrian government and nation, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, al-Mekdad expressed Syria’s gratitude to Iran, stressing resistance to “occupation and aggression”.

Also Read 11 killed, 34 injured in landmine explosion in southern Syria

The Israeli missile strikes on sites south of the Syrian capital on Friday caused damage to technical devices and the runway at Damascus airport, injuring one civilian.