Iran condemns Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has strongly condemned deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Ministry, Kanaani denounced Israel’s killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians during the attacks as a “horrendous and shocking crime”.

The “crime” perpetrated by Israel was a consequence of the “inaction” of governments and relevant international organisations in the face of eight months of “war crimes and violations of all international laws and regulations as well as international humanitarian law” by Israel in Gaza, said the Spokesman.

He blamed the US and certain European countries for providing arms to Israel and backing it in its offensive, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 210 Palestinians were killed and more than 400 others injured in the Israeli airstrikes on Saturday in central Gaza.

Khalil Al-Dakran, director of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah city in central Gaza, told Xinhua that a large number of wounded Palestinians were sent to the hospital due to intense Israeli bombing on the Nuseirat camp and the city, some of whom have been confirmed dead.

The Israeli army has been waging a large-scale offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on the Israeli towns adjacent to the strip, killing nearly 1,200 people.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the enclave has risen to 36,801, with 83,680 people injured, as updated by the health authorities in Gaza on Saturday.