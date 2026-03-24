Iran Consulate in Hyderabad opens donation channel as India support grows

Hyderabad: The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 24, expressed gratitude to the people of Hyderabad, Telangana and India for their support and solidarity with Iran during the ongoing US-Israeli war.

In a press release, the Consulate said it had been “deeply encouraging” to witness individuals and organisations coming forward with financial assistance and other forms of aid, reflecting “the enduring bonds of friendship” between the two nations.

To facilitate donations, the Consulate said official bank account details of the Embassy of Iran, along with a UPI QR code for direct transfers, were being circulated across platforms including WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram.

Those wishing to contribute may also visit the Consulate General in Hyderabad in person and deposit their contributions directly. For those unable to visit or facing difficulty with bank transfers, the Consulate said contributions could be handed over to a trusted representative who could submit them on the donor’s behalf.

“This generous response by the people of India is deeply valued as a noble humanitarian initiative, reflecting their spirit of kindness, care, and humanity,” the Consulate said.