Kashmir residents donate gold, cash to Iran; Tehran says ‘will not forget kindness’

Residents in parts of Kashmir have launched a donation drive by contributing cash, gold jewellery and traditional copper utensils to support civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran, now in its fourth week.

Volunteers in Shia-dominated areas including Budgam and Baramulla organised door-to-door collections following Eid-ul-Fitr. Participation was widespread, with contributions from men and women, as well as children joined in by donating their savings and Eid money.

The Iranian Embassy in India shared photos and videos on X, thanking Indians for their “kindness” and “humanity” in supporting relief efforts.

With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity. This kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India,” the embassy said in a post on X.

With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten.

Thank you, India. https://t.co/6rEyYEfjHu — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Even Kashmiri children are offering their piggy banks as gifts to Iran.

God bless you. pic.twitter.com/OfI6w4rNUb — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Several women donated personal jewellery, underscoring the emotional resonance of the campaign. In one video shared online, a widow parted with a gold memento she had preserved for nearly three decades in memory of her late husband.

“A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten,” the post read.

A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran.

Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never… pic.twitter.com/0zFcJwGhj0 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Residents said the initiative was driven by humanitarian concern. “There is huge devastation caused by this war. The least the civilised world can do is send aid,” Aijaz Ahmad, a resident of Rainawari, was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India (PTI).

The donations began days after the embassy shared its official bank account details on Tuesday, March 17, urging contributions through authorised channels and cautioning against unofficial QR codes or payment links.