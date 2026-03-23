US-Israel-Iran war: Indian injured in Abu Dhabi as Iran missile attacks escalate

As the US–Israeli war on Iran entered its 24th day on Monday, March 23, hostilities intensified with continued missile exchanges across the region.

An Indian national sustained minor injuries in Abu Dhabi after debris fell following the interception of a ballistic missile targeting the UAE capital, according to authorities. The incident occurred in the Al Shawamekh area.

Iran launched a fresh round of missile strikes towards Israel, while Hezbollah targeted northern areas. The Israeli military said projectiles were detected heading towards central Israel and parts of the West Bank, triggering alerts. Damage was reported at multiple locations, with 48 soldiers injured since ground operations began in southern Lebanon.

Israel intercepts over 90 pc of incoming missiles

An Israeli military spokesman said more than 90 percent of incoming missiles have been intercepted, while acknowledging that some have penetrated defences.

Explosions reported across Tehran

Iranian media reported explosions in several districts of Tehran, including areas 1, 4, 11, 13 and 21. The scale of damage and casualties remains unclear.

Saudi Arabia intercepts drone near northern border

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and downed a drone in its northern border region, following earlier interceptions over the Eastern Province.

Weeks of fighting expected against Iran and Hezbollah

Israeli army spokesman Brigadier General Efi Defrin said operations against Iran and Hezbollah are expected to continue for several weeks, with a focus on reducing security threats.

Casualties mount in Israel

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, 4,697 people have been treated in hospitals since the start of the conflict, with 124 still admitted, including 14 in serious condition.

WHO raises alarm over nuclear site risks

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that strikes near nuclear facilities have pushed the conflict to a dangerous phase, urging restraint to avoid wider health and environmental consequences.

Air strike kills one in Iran’s Bandar Abbas port city

An air strike on a radio station in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas killed at least one person, according to local media. The city lies along the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route.

Regional air defences activated across Gulf

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported intercepting missiles and drones, while sirens were also heard in Bahrain, reflecting the conflict’s expanding reach.

Oil prices surge on supply concerns

Crude prices rose amid fears of disruption to energy supplies. Brent climbed above USD 113 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate approached USD 99.

Energy infrastructure hit, warns IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the crisis is more severe than past oil shocks, with at least 40 energy assets damaged so far.

Saudi Aramco adjusts exports to Asia

Saudi Aramco has reduced crude supply to Asian buyers for April, shifting shipments to its Yanbu port to bypass disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran says Strait of Hormuz disruption linked to insurance concerns

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has halted due to concerns among insurance companies amid the US-initiated war, rather than direct Iranian action.

“Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both—or expect neither,” Araghchi wrote on X, adding that continued threats would not influence Iran or global insurers.

– Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated—not Iran



– No insurer—and no Iranian—will be swayed by more threats. Try respect



– Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both—or expect neither — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 22, 2026

Global leaders call for restraint and shipping security

France and the United Kingdom, along with the United States, stressed the need to protect energy infrastructure and ensure free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

US organises evacuation route for citizens

The US Embassy in Jerusalem said it will arrange bus transport for American citizens to Jordan, from where they must organise onward travel.

IDF discovers anti-tank missile post in southern Lebanon

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said its troops had recently discovered an anti-tank missile post and weapons during operations in southern Lebanon, where Israel has expanded its ground offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

“DISCOVERED: IDF soldiers found an anti-tank missile post and weapons while operating in southern Lebanon,” the military said in a statemen⅚⅚t.

Militia group extends pause on US embassy attacks

Kataeb Hezbollah said it will continue its suspension of attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad, indicating a temporary easing of tensions.

US rejects claim of downed fighter jet

US Central Command said reports that Iran shot down an F-15 fighter jet are false.

🚫 FALSE: Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran.



✅ TRUE: U.S. forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran. pic.twitter.com/GzwyY2WktC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 22, 2026

US continues operations targeting drone facilities

American forces said strikes on Iranian drone infrastructure are ongoing as part of efforts to limit attacks in the region.

The conflict shows no immediate signs of easing, with continued military activity raising concerns of a wider regional escalation.