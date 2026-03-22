Attack our plants, face complete shutdown of Strait of Hormuz: Iran to Trump

Iran, on Sunday, warned US President Donald Trump that it will not hesitate to fully shut down the Strait of Hormuz if the United States attacks its power plants.

President Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to fully reopen the strait warning that failure to comply would trigger US strikes on Iranian power plants.

Referring to Trump as “terrorist president of the United States,” Iran said that the water passageway is only closed to its “enemies.”

“We have repeatedly said the Strait of Hormuz is closed only to the enemy and to harmful traffic,” army spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari said on state television. “It has not yet been completely closed and is under our intelligent control, and harmless transit – under specific regulations that ensure our security and interests – is allowed.”

Zolfaghari listed out that if the US carries out the attacks, the following actions will be taken immediately:

The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed and will not reopen until our damaged power plants are rebuilt.

All power plants and the energy and information‑technology infrastructure of Israel will be widely targeted.

All similar companies in the region that have American shareholders will be completely destroyed.

Power plants in regional countries hosting US bases will be considered legitimate targets.

Iran says it launched multiple ballistic missile and drone strikes, targeting the air bases of Al Minhad and Ali al-Salem in the UAE and Kuwait, as well as several sites in southern Israel as the US-Israeli war on Iran stretched into its fourth week. pic.twitter.com/GjjjKIrc9I — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 22, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz — a vital global oil corridor — has remained effectively disrupted since the conflict began on February 28. Around 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the route, and recent attacks on shipping have sharply reduced traffic while pushing crude prices above USD 100 per barrel.

We are ready to face on the battlefield: Pezeshkian challenges US-Israel

Also responding to Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran will willingly confront its enemies on the battlefield.

The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 22, 2026

There is plenty of money for war, says US official

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent nonchalantly stated that the country has “plenty of money to spend on the war in Iran.”

“We have plenty of money to fund this war. Additionally, we have requested the Pentagon for a USD 200 billion supplemental budget for the military’s future capabilities,” he told NBC.

He claimed that President Trump exactly knew Iran’s endgame. “President Trump has built up the military, as he did in his first term, as he is now doing in his second term, and he wants to make sure that the military is well supplied going forward,” Bessent said.

The supplemental funding has faced stiff opposition from Democrats and even some Republicans questioning its need.

23 arrested for spying

As many as 23 people have been arrested for spying and working with the US and Israel military forces, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said. says 23 people have been arrested in west-central Iran’s Markaz province.

In a statement, the ministry stated that the accused shared coordinates of military sites with an international media platform and plotted to “attack police centres.”

The arrests were made in Iran’s Markaz province, Mehr news agency reported.

Internet blackout continues

Internet blackout entered its 23rd day, cutting civilians off from independent news and information, according to online monitoring group NetBlocks.

Meanwhile, Iran’s judiciary said it has initiated legal action against a “small number” of media outlets, journalists, public figures and celebrities since the outbreak of the war.

Without disclosing specific charges, the judiciary told state media that it had filed cases, carried out arrests, seized property, imposed activity bans, and blocked several news websites and a news agency. It also said it had conducted “educational” meetings.

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210 Iranian children killed since Feb 28

Iran Health Minister Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi said that since the start of the conflict, Iran has lost 201 young souls while 1,510 are reported injured. The minister added that attacks have so far damaged 300 health, treatment and emergency centres.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society stated that over 81,000 buildings have been damaged in US-Israeli strikes across the country.

Lebanon’s death toll rises to 1,029

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on a bridge near Qasmiyeh, Lebanon, March 22 [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]

The death toll has touched 1,029 and 2,786 are reportedly wounded, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said.

Qatar says it is ready to defend after LNG attack

Following Iranian strikes on its Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, Qatar said it will defend its resources from any attacks.

“We are currently focused on defending our country and responding to the situation after the LNG strikes. We are not engaged in any mediation efforts at this time,” a Qatari diplomat told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

On March 2, Qatar suspended LNG production after another Iranian attack on the Ras Laffan facility, as well as on a water tank at a power plant in Mesaieed Industrial City.

Located about 80 km northeast of Doha, the Ras Laffan complex is the world’s largest LNG production facility, accounting for roughly 20 per cent of global supply and playing a critical role in meeting energy demand across Asia and Europe.

Earlier in the week, QatarEnergy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saad al-Kaabi told Reuters that Iran’s attacks have damaged 17 per cent of the country’s LNG exports, indicating the company would be forced to declare force majeure as it would take around five years for repair, which has so far cost an infrastructure damage of USD 26 billion.