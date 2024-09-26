Iran Consulate to offer free Farsi classes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran, located at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad has announced free Farsi language classes for those enthusiastic to learn a new language.

The classes will be conducted by a native speaker of the Persian language, according to a statement by the consulate.

To promote cultural and linguistic knowledge of the Farsi language and the Persian culture, the classes will be given free of any cost to the students in Hyderabad.

Interested candidates can register by sending an email to shabnamradmam@gmail.com. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview. The last date for registration is October 15.

The Iranian consulate encourages Hyderabad citizens to use this opportunity to explore and do a deep dive into the Persian language and culture.

Hyderabad houses one of two Iranian consulate generals in India, with the other being in Mumbai. The consulate does diplomatic duties and cultural activities.