Iran develops drones to strike Israel’s Tel Aviv, Haifa

Tehran: The commander of Iran’s ground forces said that his country has developed a long-range suicide drone designed to strike Tel Aviv and Haifa in Israel.

“We have specially designed this drone for Haifa and Tel Aviv. This is a unique drone that was developed for this task,” the semi-official Mehr news agency quoted Kiomars Heydari, commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces, as saying.

Brigadier General Kiomars Heydari said the drone is called the Arash-2, an upgraded version of the Arash-1.

The drone has been handed over to the army’s ground forces and its capabilities will be put on display in future military exercises.

Arash-2 has unique capabilities and can recover multiple times until it hits the target.

One of its key features is that it is a spotter and capable of hitting exactly the same spot that the ballistic missile Fath does.

#Iran's Army's Ground Force chief Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said that Tehran has developed an advanced long-range suicide drone the Arash-2 "designed to hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa." Artesh in a competition over threats with IRGC. https://t.co/aZKcF4SCQo pic.twitter.com/trVjgeD4bG — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 12, 2022

In May 2022, the Iranian army announced that it had launched an underground military drone base, to prevent it from being targeted by enemies, in reference to Israel’s spies in the country.

As per media reports, the base is hundreds of meters underground and is located in the Zagros mountain range in the west of the country, and there are within it more than 100 combat drones, reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft.

Over the past months and years, Iranian territory has witnessed many suspicious attacks on sensitive military sites, but Israel has remained silent about them, despite the fact that the Iranian authorities often point the finger at Tel Aviv and its spies.

It is noteworthy that the most recent attack on Iranian territory was on May 2022, when drones targeted the Parchin military site, where Tehran is developing nuclear missile technology and drones, according to what three Iranians with knowledge of the attack and a US official confirmed to the American newspaper The New York Times.

The tone of threat and intimidation between Tehran and Tel Aviv is escalating on the impact of the negotiations to renew the nuclear agreement, as the latter confirmed more than once its opposition to renewing the nuclear agreement with Iran and said that it would not abide by it if it was signed.